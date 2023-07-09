WILDWOOD — After going nearly two days without power, all customers in the Wilwoods had their electricity restored early Sunday morning, Atlantic City Electric announced.
"We thank our crews, operations teams and all the support personnel, including local contractors, who assisted in this effort," the electric company said in a news release. "We also know this has been a challenging event for our customers and those who are vacationing on the island, and we thank them for their patience and understanding as we worked to restore service.
A fire originated in the small substation on Lake Avenue. Atlantic City Electric was forced to shut down the substation, which impacted electrical service to about 24,000 customers in Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. Parts of Lower Township were impacted, too.
The fire began about noon. Police alerted the public to the fire at 12:26 p.m., and it was contained shortly after 1 p.m.. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
