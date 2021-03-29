Power restored for 9,800 after Sunday storm, Atlantic City Electric says

Almost 9,800 Atlantic City Electric customers who lost power have been restored after strong storms brought wind and rain to the region Sunday.
In a tweet Monday morning, Atlantic City Electric said crews worked overnight to restore service.
"Please continue to stay safe as we work to have remaining customers back in service today," the utility company wrote on Twitter.
According to Atlantic City Electric's outage map, there are still 18 active outages affecting about 2,000 customers.
The map shows about 113 customers in Brigantine's south end are still without power on Monday morning. Estimated restoration time is 9 a.m.
