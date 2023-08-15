WILDWOOD — An afternoon power outage Tuesday left Boardwalk rides stopped for the second time this summer.

“Wildwood police and fire are on the site now assisting with the rescue of stranded people stuck on the rides,” Mayor Pete Byron said about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. “I know of no injuries to report at this time.”

Will Morey, who runs Morey’s Piers with his brother, said the rides are designed to get people off safely in the event of an outage, which was done. Some social media posters described people as being stuck on the rides.

“Stuck is something that occurs when you can’t get them off,” Morey said. “We use the term evacuating rides, which our staff did a nice job of.”

Still, the outage shut portions of the Boardwalk, including Mariner’s Amusement Pier, one of the amusements operated by the Moreys. This came after a July outage put the lights out across the barrier island, with about 24,000 customers impacted.

“This pales in comparison,” Morey said of the Tuesday outage. “However, what we’re comparing it to is pretty significant.”

The July outage likely cost Wildwood businesses millions of dollars, Byron said in its aftermath. In that case, there was a fire in an electrical substation on Lake Avenue.

This time, the outage affected 36 customers, including Morey’s Piers on the Boardwalk. The outage began at Schellenger and Pacific avenues, said Atlantic City Electric spokesperson Frank Tedseco.

By a little after 6:30 p.m., power was restored to all customers, Tedesco said. The outage began at 3:24.

“The exact cause is under investigation. Crews are on site working as safely and as quickly as possible,” Tedesco said.

Byron said Tuesday afternoon that a wire came down at the intersection, impacting Mariner’s Pier. He said the utility told him the Tuesday outage had no connection with the one that happened in July.

Morey, who also serves on the Cape May County Board of Commissioners, said Boardwalk businesses and others in beach towns like Wildwood have a short time to make their money for the year. The last outage had businesses shut for more than a day, and had impacts for a week.

“I’m concerned and interested in how the electric company is staffed during the summer, during peak season, to respond to emergencies,” Morey said. “Are we adequately resourced for a reasonable number of contingencies?”

He said police, fire, medical responders and utilities must be prepared for much larger populations each summer.