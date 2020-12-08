 Skip to main content
Power line project to close lane on Route 9 in Cape May County
Atlantic City Electric on Tuesday announced a lane closing on Route 9 in part of Cape May County for power line work effective immediately.

The section of Route 9 between Sea Isle Boulevard in Dennis Township and Avalon Boulevard in Middle Township will be affected from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until the project’s scheduled completion in April.

According to a release from the company, it is working to rebuild a transmission line by replacing utility poles and adding “modern equipment that will improve resiliency of the local energy grid.”

This equipment will lead to fewer storm-related outages, according to the company.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

