Power line project to close lane on Route 9 in Cape May County

Atlantic City Electric on Tuesday announced a lane closing on Route 9 in part of Cape May County for power line work effective immediately.
The section of Route 9 between Sea Isle Boulevard in Dennis Township and Avalon Boulevard in Middle Township will be affected from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until the project’s scheduled completion in April.
According to a release from the company, it is working to rebuild a transmission line by replacing utility poles and adding “modern equipment that will improve resiliency of the local energy grid.”
This equipment will lead to fewer storm-related outages, according to the company.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.