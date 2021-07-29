National Weather Service to investigate possible tornado that passed through Barnegat and Long Beach Island

The National Weather Service on Friday will try to determine whether a line of thunderstorms that spawned tornados in eastern Pennsylvania did the same in neighboring New Jersey.

Survey teams will examine damage left behind as the storms on Thursday crossed the Delaware River and moved across the state to the New Jersey shore.

Strong winds downed trees and power lines near Trenton and Hopewell in Mercer County. There also were reports of wind, rain and hail damage in Lakehurst and Barnegat Township in Ocean County and in Willingboro and Mount Holly in Burlington County.

The cell that passed through Barnegat also caused damage to the homes in the High Bar Harbor section of the Long Beach Township.

A home on Arnold Avenue in town had siding from an unknown fence in the yard, along with broken windows and fences knocked down. Other reports of damaged homes came in as well.

There were no reports of injuries.

Forecasters issued 12 tornado warnings for New Jersey on Thursday.