Portion of Ventnor Avenue detoured all week

VENTNOR CITY — Workweek travel in the city this week will be disrupted by a detour on Ventnor Avenue.
Between Monday and Friday, the road will be detoured between Martindale and Swarthmore avenues from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while storm-drainage work is being completed, Atlantic County officials said in a news release.
The detour will be happen weather permitting, officials said.
Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or pursue alternate routes.
A list of traffic advisories can be found at www.aclink.org.
