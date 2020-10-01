Portion of Mill Road in Egg Harbor Township to close Friday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The eastbound lane of Mill Road will be closed to traffic between Fire and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, weather permitting, for work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, Atlantic County officials said.
Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
— Press staff reports
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.