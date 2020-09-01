EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A portion of Mill Road will close Wednesday for roadwork, Atlantic County officials said.
From 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads will be closed to traffic, weather permitting, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
Officials advised drivers to follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.
— Molly Bilinski
Hammonton
Roadwork on Central Avenue and Broadway will require an alternating lane of traffic in several locations starting Wednesday and continuing for a week, Atlantic County officials said Monday.
From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the alternating lanes will be in effect on Central between Valley Avenue and Waterfront Way, and on Broadway between Bryn Mawr and Berwyn avenues, the county said in a news release.
Police will be on site. Motorists are advised to plan accordingly.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
— Zac Spencer
