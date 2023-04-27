ATLANTIC CITY — At least 115 of the city's streets, or sections of roadways, have been renamed after people, according to data from the Atlantic City Free Public Library.

Add Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman to that list.

The city renamed the portion of South Albany Avenue between the Boardwalk and Pacific Avenue as Dr. Harvey Kesselman Way on Thursday, in recognition of the soon-to-be-retired president's services to the university, as well as the community.

“I am deeply humbled by this extraordinary gesture. Atlantic City holds a very special place in my heart,” Kesselman said, recalling his parents saving for summer trips to Atlantic City as a child. “Sixty years later, they would be so proud. This street dedication is not only a personal honor but also a reflection of the strong partnership between Stockton and this great city. Together, Atlantic City and Stockton will continue to build a brighter future for this community."

Kesselman has been Stockton president for over 40 years and has been involved with the university since it was located at the Mayflower Hotel in 1971. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Stockton, a master’s degree in student personnel services/counseling from Rowan University and a doctorate in higher education administration from Widener University.

“We are so proud to have him as our leader and see him recognized in such a meaningful way by the City of Atlantic City. The street naming honors his accomplishments and serves as a testament to the strong partnership between our university and this great city,” said Ray Ciccone, chair of the Stockton Board of Trustees.

City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to rename the portion of Albany Avenue along Stockton's Residential Center in December. The ordinance commends Kesselman for his commitment to the public-private partnership he negotiated to build the university's Atlantic City campus, which opened in 2018 and will expand with the opening of a new residential building, a ribbon cutting for which will be held next week.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. praised Kesselman and Stockton for being part of the resort's "renaissance."

“Stockton is here to stay, and as an alum, I could not be more proud,” said Small, who graduated from the school in 1998. “We couldn’t think of a better way to honor you and your legacy for being a part of the rebirth of Atlantic City.”

The university has campuses in Atlantic City, Galloway, Hammonton, Manahawkin and Woodbine. More than 11,000 people applied to Stockton in 2021, according to the university, and more than 9,000 students were enrolled during the fall 2022 semester.

"We're giving you your flowers today," Small said before unveiling a white street sign with blue lettering that read "Dr. Harvey Kesselman Way" on a pole at Atlantic and Albany avenues.

Kesselman will retire as Stockton’s fifth president June 30. He is to be succeeded by Joe Bertolino.

The university will name the original Atlantic City residential complex after Kesselman and hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the second residential building, located across from O’Donnell Memorial Park, on Wednesday.

GALLERY: Portion of Albany Avenue dedicated to retiring Stockton President Kesselman