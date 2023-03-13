PORT REPUBLIC – There is a special election Tuesday for four seats on the Port Republic Board of Education.

It is the first such election to be held since residents voted in 2022 to have an elected, rather than appointed, school board.

The novelty of the election has not, however, attracted much formal interest.

Kristina Hanselman is the only person to have filed to run the election and is the only candidate who will appear on the ballot Tuesday, according to Atlantic County Deputy Clerk Michael Sommers.

The remaining three seats are likely to be filled by write-in candidates

Of the four vacant seats, two are for full, three-year terms that would run to January 2026; one vacant seat is for a two-year term that runs to January 2025; and one is for a one-year term that runs to January 2024.

School board members interested in running for reelection would have in the general election held in the November held before their term is set to expire.

Hanselman is running for one of the two three-year terms. On a post on what appears to be her Facebook page, Hanselman said she was born and raised in Port Republic and she has three children who attend Port Republic School. She indicated that she is running on an informal ticket with three write-in candidates whose names will not appear on the ballot.

Those interested in appearing on the ballot to run for school board were required to complete and submit a nominating petition on Jan. 23.

Hanselman has not yet responded to a request for comment left for her via Facebook on Monday.

The Port Republic School, which serves students from kindergarten to eighth grade, is currently governed by a school board consisting of five members appointed by the mayor. There was a municipal referendum in the November 2022 general election asking to switch to a school board with nine members directly elected by registered voters in the district.

The referendum question passed 341-180, meaning around 65.5% of voters casted their ballots in favor of an elected school board. The vote Tuesday will have elect four people to serve alongside the current, appointed five-member board, so as to fill all nine seats on the newly constituted school board.

There are around 900 registered voters in Port Republic eligible to cast their ballots in the election and 83 mail ballots have been distributed to voters, according to Sommers.

Registered voters can cast their ballots at City Hall on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.