PORT REPUBLIC — There's an aggressive raccoon roaming around the township, Mayor Niki Giberson warned residents in a letter Wednesday.
The raccoon attacked a resident Sunday in the environmental park by City Hall, according to the letter. Further sightings were reported on St. John's Lane and Riverside Drive. The incidents are reported to have occurred between 3 and 6 p.m.
The letter does not make clear how city officials know someone was attacked, nor the identity of the person attacked.
The city is urging whoever was attacked, or someone who knows who was attacked, to call the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971, ext. 4367 or 4269.
The city is also encouraging people who see a raccoon or any other wildlife acting strangely to not approach the animal and to call Chris Cittadino, the city's animal control officer, immediately at 732-492-4505.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
