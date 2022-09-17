Popular New Jersey Firefighters Parade delights crowds in Wildwoods

WILDWOOD — Hundreds of people lined up along New Jersey Avenue to take in the annual New Jersey Firefighters Parade on Saturday.

The parade featured hundreds firetrucks from stations from all across the state. Other vehicles, including ambulances and motorcycles, took part, too.

Several local marching bands, including those of Wildwood, Egg Harbor Township and Vineland high schools, led their local fire departments along the parade route and performed.

The event began at the intersection of Crocus and New Jersey avenues in Wildwood Crest and continued along New Jersey Avenue through Wildwood proper before ending on 26th Avenue in North Wildwood.

The Wildwood Fire Department kicked the parade off at about 2 p.m., and the South Amboy Fire Department ended it about an hour later.

The parade served as the finale to the New Jersey Firemen’s Convention held at the Wildwoods Convention Center on Friday and Saturday.