Popular Brigantine skate park reopens after three-year closure for renovations

BRIGANTINE — The city reopened its skate park July 15, about three years after it was closed for renovations that were then delayed due to the pandemic.

The $325,000 renovations included getting the bowl completely redone, fixing cracks and surfaces so the park was in compliance with all state regulations.

"We wanted to make sure that we kept his promise to the public," said Mayor Vince Sera, a reference to former mayor Andy Simpson's vow to keep the skate park open.

Simpson died in 2020 at 62 due to complications from kidney disease. Popular and quick-witted, the former mayor was known for helping others. Sera, who replaced Simpson as mayor, said at the time of his death that it was like losing a brother.

The park was condemned in early October 2019 by the Atlantic County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund after it was determined it was not in compliance with regulations due to cracks and sunken surfaces in the skating bowl, along with a broken gate.

An outcry from the community in favor of keeping the skate park at an October 2019 council meeting, held by Simpson to get public opinion on the matter, led council to give the people what they wanted: a renovated skate park.

Sera said plans to fix the park were further delayed due to the pandemic. The process to learn what they needed to do to keep the skate park slowed. But after the worst of the pandemic cleared and things started to reopen, the city was able to resume the planning.

The Brigantine Skate Park, at 4100 Bayshore Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to dusk seven days a week. City police officers make routine check-ins.

"If we had an employee, that would mean we would only be able to have it open between certain hours and certain times," Sera said of the city's decision to have police officers check the park instead of hiring a full-time or part time employee. "We wanted to make sure that it was open and available anytime."

Many of the people, including children, who spoke for the reopening of the skate park at the 2019 council meeting were at the recent grand reopening of the park.

Carter Doorley, 10, who advocated for the skate park at that council meeting, cut the ribbon at the reopening.

Doorley, despite his youth, is well known in Brigantine for his community work as well as for being a local Instagram sensation for his almost 800 consecutive daily surfing posts.

With the help of his parents, Doorley has led food drives and donated to organizations like Heart of Surfing, a nonprofit that does free skateboarding and surfing lessons for special-needs families. Once he heard the skate park was reopening, he used his Instagram to get skateboards and skate gear donated so any kid who wanted to use the skate park could, even if they don't have their own equipment.

"He really stood out to us a lot, too, because he's really taken his love for surfing and turned it into a way of doing good in the community. And we wanted to make sure that we did everything we could to encourage him, and other children like him," Sera said.

Dawn Doorley said when Sera asked her son to cut the ribbon, he was very surprised but excited to finally be able to skate again.

"It gives us something to do. We don't have to stay home and watch TV," Carter said.

Joe Wozniak, of Brigantine, and his daughter, Bella, 13, were out Friday afternoon enjoying the renovated park as a way to spend time together.

"We like the location, it's never crowded, and it's good for progression," said Joe Wozniak, who has been skateboarding for more than 30 years. "It's easy to drop into, so she can work her way up."

Bella Wozniak has been skating for about three years. She's been to other skate parks but said said her favorite parts about the Brigantine park are the bowl and riding the walls.

"I like how it's very open, and there's lots of space," said Bella Wozniak.

Other skaters, including Kay Nakamura, of Brigantine, said he likes how close the skate park is, which is the main reason why he comes here.

"I surf more than I skate, so when there's no good surf and I want to do something fun, I like to come here to skate," said Nakamura, 22.

Nakamura said he usually only sees about three or four people when he comes, which is a plus for him. But his favorite feature of the skate park, besides the bowl, are the manual pads he could jump onto and wheelie off of into the bowl.

Nakamura said he's been to the skate park at least five times since it's been open.

"It's just like any other sport. People of all ages can come out here, get some exercise. It's like having a soccer field or a baseball field," he said.

Joe Wozniak said he was happy the city kept the park going since it's good for the community and its kids.

"I'm not originally from here, but I know a lot of people that grew up here that say the park was a part of their childhood, so sharing that with their kids makes this park special," said Joe Wozniak.