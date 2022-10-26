Popcorn Park Animal Refuge temporarily closed due to bird flu outbreak

LACEY TOWNSHIP — An outbreak of bird flu at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge led to 80 of the facility's chickens, ducks and geese being euthanized. The park also is closed until Saturday.

"The past two years have shown how quickly and precipitously a virus can change a population," animal refuge staff wrote on Facebook.

The park has been closed since Monday. The Associated Humane Societies and Popcorn Park staff sent a deceased duck and goose they recovered at the animal refuge for testing. Both tested positive for avian flu.

An investigation by the U.S. and state departments of agriculture led to the euthanizing of the animals Tuesday to prevent further spread of the virus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are remaining closed the rest of the week to sanitize and implement bio security measures within our park, as well as to give our team time to grieve," according to a statement on the refuge's Facebook page.

Food banks near and far seeing more families in crisis Kendall Nunamaker and her family of five in Kennewick, Washington, faced impossible math thi…

Chances of human infection from bird flu are extremely rare, but Popcorn Park staff still made some updates to protocols at the facility to ensure the health and safety of animals and visitors, the staff said. Hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the facility, and foot bathmats have been placed at the ticket booth.

Popcorn and peanuts will no longer be sold as well, the refuge staff said.

The park will reopen Saturday, fully sanitized, zoo staff said.