 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Popcorn Park Animal Refuge temporarily closed due to bird flu outbreak

  • 0
ats zoos

Turtles at the Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Lacey Township are shown in 2008.

 Press archives

The ongoing spread of bird flu will likely affect the price and availability of turkeys this Thanksgiving.

LACEY TOWNSHIP — An outbreak of bird flu at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge led to 80 of the facility's chickens, ducks and geese being euthanized. The park also is closed until Saturday.

"The past two years have shown how quickly and precipitously a virus can change a population," animal refuge staff wrote on Facebook.

The park has been closed since Monday. The Associated Humane Societies and Popcorn Park staff sent a deceased duck and goose they recovered at the animal refuge for testing. Both tested positive for avian flu.

An investigation by the U.S. and state departments of agriculture led to the euthanizing of the animals Tuesday to prevent further spread of the virus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are remaining closed the rest of the week to sanitize and implement bio security measures within our park, as well as to give our team time to grieve," according to a statement on the refuge's Facebook page.

People are also reading…

Chances of human infection from bird flu are extremely rare, but Popcorn Park staff still made some updates to protocols at the facility to ensure the health and safety of animals and visitors, the staff said. Hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the facility, and foot bathmats have been placed at the ticket booth.

Popcorn and peanuts will no longer be sold as well, the refuge staff said.

The park will reopen Saturday, fully sanitized, zoo staff said.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experimental Lego cafe opens for adults in Dublin

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News