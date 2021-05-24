Pop-up vaccine clinics coming to Atlantic City casinos

ATLANTIC CITY — A handful of the resort's casinos will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics over the next few weeks, the Casino Association of New Jersey and AtlantiCare announced Monday.

Vaccines will be available at Harrah's Resort and Resorts Casino Hotel on Saturday, June 5, and at Golden Nugget and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Sunday, June 6.

No appointments are needed and vaccines are available to those ages 12 and older.

“The Atlantic City casino industry remains focused on the health and safety of its employees, guests and fellow residents. These pop-up vaccination clinics provide our employees and their families another opportunity to get vaccinated on site at our casino properties,” Terry Glebocki, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey, said in a prepared statement. “Through this latest effort, we will continue to support Gov. Phil Murphy’s goal of vaccinating 4.7 million adults in New Jersey by the end of June.”

Last weekend, clinics were held at Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, Caesars, Ocean Casino Resort and Tropicana Atlantic City.