Pop culture fans assemble! WILD-CON returns to Wildwoods Convention Center

Professional wrestler, podcaster and voice actor Brimstone, right, talks with some fans Saturday at the WILD-CON at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
Matt Schmidheiser, 18, of Wildwood, dresses as Spider-Man wielding a lightsaber Saturday. He was with friend Justin Serrano, 18, of Hammonton.
Anna Park, 17, and Nathan Kramer, 18, both from Runnemede, Camden County, dress as Princess Leia and Han Solo on Saturday.
Greg McHugh, 35, and wife Kiran McHugh, 36, of Magnolia, Camden County, dressed as Ghostbusters.
Jess Luciano, 16, of Mays Landing, left, dresses as Reagan Ridley from the TV show "Inside Job," and Kio Cullen, 16, of Mays Landing, dresses as Courtney from the TV show "Dead End: Paranormal Park" on Saturday.
Dan Cattell, of Riverton, Burlington County, cosplays as Spider-man from the video game "Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage."
From left, Greg McHugh, 35, and wife Kiran McHugh, 36, of Magnolia, Camden County; Chris Gay, 37, of Ocean View; and Manny Gonzalez, 37, of Edison, Middlesex County, represent The Ghostbusters of New Jersey on Saturday at the WILD-CON at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
WILDWOOD — Fans of comic books, anime, cult classics and pop culture flooded the Wildwoods Convention Center on Saturday for the return of WILD-CON.
Dozens of vendors selling comics, Funko Pops, Lego, prints, artwork and crafts ranging from horror to Disney filled one of the ballrooms and the entranceway in the morning and afternoon.
Special guests and vendors included professional wrestler, podcaster and voice actor Brimstone; psychic, poet and model Shannon Collins; comic book artists Philip McNulty and Bob Petrecca; and cosplay groups such as the Ghostbusters of New Jersey.
There was a costume contest as well, and plenty of photo opportunities with some of the cosplayers and artists. Con goers could also play video games such as "Super Smash Bros." and FIFA soccer on classic consoles.
