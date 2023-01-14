 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pop culture fans assemble! WILD-CON returns to Wildwoods Convention Center

WILDWOOD — Fans of comic books, anime, cult classics and pop culture flooded the Wildwoods Convention Center on Saturday for the return of WILD-CON.

Dozens of vendors selling comics, Funko Pops, Lego, prints, artwork and crafts ranging from horror to Disney filled one of the ballrooms and the entranceway in the morning and afternoon.

Special guests and vendors included professional wrestler, podcaster and voice actor Brimstone; psychic, poet and model Shannon Collins; comic book artists Philip McNulty and Bob Petrecca; and cosplay groups such as the Ghostbusters of New Jersey.

There was a costume contest as well, and plenty of photo opportunities with some of the cosplayers and artists. Con goers could also play video games such as "Super Smash Bros." and FIFA soccer on classic consoles.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

