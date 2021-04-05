Pollen season likely to be more sneeze-inducing than usual in South Jersey

The amount of pollen — male reproductive particles that contain sperm that then travel to a female flower and fertilize it — produced closely relates to temperatures during the spring. The warmer the spring is as a whole, the more pollen is released into the air, Sedia said. The more pollen that is in the air, the more coughing, sneezing and watery eyes.

“For allergy sufferers, it’s going to be pretty miserable as well,” Sedia said.

The CPC’s forecast for April, May and June is for an 81% chance of having average to above-average temperatures when you combine all of the days throughout the three months. March’s temperatures were 3.5 degrees above average at Atlantic City International Airport for only the third time in the past nine years.

However, average temperatures only tell part of the story.

“Rain tends to bring pollen down a little bit,” Sedia said.

The CPC says there’s only a 1-in-4 chance that precipitation will be below average for the period in South Jersey. There is a 75% likelihood that precipitation ends up at or above average. Average precipitation is 10.09 inches at A.C. International.