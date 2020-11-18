Poll shows bipartisan support for protecting NJ's environment, but polarization on climate change

If there’s one thing New Jersey Republicans and Democrats agree on, it’s the importance of protecting the environment, according to research commissioned by the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters.

But some “partisan polarization” on climate change was reported.

“While we in New Jersey are lucky to have bipartisan support for the environment, it’s not shared widely among the population when you start to talk about climate change,” said Ed Potosnak, NJLCV’s executive director. “Right away, people go to their blue and red hats. That was a learning opportunity for us, and also a flag for us to see how we can talk about these issues and get through that first line of defense.”

Partisanship notwithstanding, 78% of the respondents “indicate that addressing climate change is important to them,” Ben Lazarus, who conducted the poll, wrote in a memo.

The NJLCV paid $39,000 to TargetSmart, a Washington, D.C.-based firm, to ask 1,040 voters in New Jersey whether they cared about things such as clean drinking water, clean rivers and streams, and clean oil and gas pipelines, i.e., ones that don’t leak.

