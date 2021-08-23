Poll finds most voters support school mask mandate

Most voters and parents who vote in New Jersey support the statewide school mask mandate amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to a new Monmouth University poll.
The poll, released Monday, shows that 67% of voters and 69% of voters who are also parents of school-age children support Gov. Phil Murphy's recent mask mandate for students, teachers and visitors at all primary, elementary and secondary schools, and slightly more than half of voters (53%) support a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for anyone eligible for the vaccine, including students 12 and older.
“The vocal opposition to the state’s school mask mandate is a decidedly minority view. However, there may be greater pushback from parents if a vaccine mandate was instituted for school children,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.
The poll was conducted by telephone from Aug. 11 to 16 with 810 New Jersey registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.
Another finding from the poll is that just under half (48%) of voters say the state’s schools should be fully open for in-person instruction in the fall, 39% say they should have a mix of in-person and remote instruction and 8% say they should be fully remote. Of the voters who are parents of children under 18, 53% support in-person instruction.
The percentage of voters in support of full-time in-person instruction is down from May, when support from all voters was at 56% and parent voters was at 61%, but new COVID-19 cases were declining nearly every day at that point.
Other poll results are:
- 45% of voters support a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for school children under 12 years old if a vaccine is authorized for that age group in the coming months.
- 44% of parents who are voters approve of requiring vaccines for the middle to high school age group and 39% would support that requirement for younger children.
- The number of voters who say state government measures to slow the virus have been appropriate dropped from 58% in May to 45% now, while the number saying the state has not gone far enough has increased from 13% to 24%.
- 1 in 4 (25%) say the state COVID measures have gone too far, which is similar to three months ago (28%).
- A clear majority (62%) of New Jersey voters support reinstituting general face mask and social distancing guidelines, while 35% are opposed to this. Support for reinstating these measures comes from majorities of Democrats (86%) and independents (58%), but only 28% of Republicans.
- Just over 4 in 10 (43%) voters are very concerned about a family member becoming seriously ill from COVID, which is up slightly from May (37%). Still, significantly more voters (51%) say New Jersey has been doing better than other states in handling the pandemic than say it has done worse (17%).
- Six in ten voters (61%) say Gov. Murphy is doing a good job dealing with the outbreak, which is down slightly from 65% who said the same three months ago. Murphy’s overall job rating as governor stands at 54% approve and 36% disapprove (compared with a 57% to 36% rating in May).
- Just over half (54%) of New Jersey voters say President Biden has done a good job handling the pandemic, which is down from 65% in May. Biden’s overall job rating in the Garden State stands at 51% approve and 41% disapprove (compared with a 55% to 40% rating in May).
- Currently, 79% of New Jersey voters report receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose. Another 2% plan to get it as soon as possible and 5% are still waiting for other people to get vaccinated and see how it goes. One in ten voters (10%) say they will never get the vaccine if they can avoid it. The level of outright opposition to the vaccine by New Jersey voters has declined slightly from 14% in May, and is lower than the comparable national figure (16% in a Monmouth University Poll taken last month). Republicans (18%) and independents (12%) are more likely than Democrats (3%) to fall into the anti-vax group, although the number has declined among all three partisan groups since May.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
