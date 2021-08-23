Poll finds most voters support school mask mandate

45% of voters support a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for school children under 12 years old if a vaccine is authorized for that age group in the coming months.

44% of parents who are voters approve of requiring vaccines for the middle to high school age group and 39% would support that requirement for younger children.

The number of voters who say state government measures to slow the virus have been appropriate dropped from 58% in May to 45% now, while the number saying the state has not gone far enough has increased from 13% to 24%.

1 in 4 (25%) say the state COVID measures have gone too far, which is similar to three months ago (28%).

A clear majority (62%) of New Jersey voters support reinstituting general face mask and social distancing guidelines, while 35% are opposed to this. Support for reinstating these measures comes from majorities of Democrats (86%) and independents (58%), but only 28% of Republicans.

Just over 4 in 10 (43%) voters are very concerned about a family member becoming seriously ill from COVID, which is up slightly from May (37%). Still, significantly more voters (51%) say New Jersey has been doing better than other states in handling the pandemic than say it has done worse (17%).

Six in ten voters (61%) say Gov. Murphy is doing a good job dealing with the outbreak, which is down slightly from 65% who said the same three months ago. Murphy’s overall job rating as governor stands at 54% approve and 36% disapprove (compared with a 57% to 36% rating in May).

Just over half (54%) of New Jersey voters say President Biden has done a good job handling the pandemic, which is down from 65% in May. Biden’s overall job rating in the Garden State stands at 51% approve and 41% disapprove (compared with a 55% to 40% rating in May).