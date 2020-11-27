POLL: Are you going out to shop on Black Friday this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Support Local Journalism
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends shopping online sales the day after Thanksgiving and days leading up to the winter holidays, using contactless services for purchased items, like curbside pick-up, and shopping in open air markets, staying 6 feet away from others, and wearing a mask.
Are you going out to shop on Black Friday this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
