Political Briefs: Murphy endorses Small, GOP petitions vs masks for kids
Small business COVID relief

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, left, talks with Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday during a small business event at Bourre restaurant in Atlantic City.

 MOLLY SHELLY / Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy has again endorsed Mayor Marty Small in his race for re-election in the Democratic Primary.

“Mayor Marty Small has put forward an inclusive blueprint for Atlantic City that tackles longstanding challenges, lifts up working families, and diversifies the local economy,” Murphy said in a statement Friday. “As we emerge from the pandemic, Mayor Small and his team are the right choice to build a more resilient Atlantic City and lead its continued revitalization.”

Small is facing Democrat Tom Foley in the June 8 primary election, who is running with the support of Atlantic City political organizer Craig Callaway -- a longtime foe of Small.

Murphy also endorsed Small in the 2020 primary election, when he was running to finish one year of an unexpired term of former Mayor Frank Gilliam, who resigned in 2019 after pleading guilty to taking more than $80,000 from a youth basketball charity.

Gilliam was sentenced earlier this year to 30 days in prison, three years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

GOP anti-mask petition gains support

New Jersey Senate Republicans launched an online petition last week called "Unmask Our Kids," asking Gov. Phil Murphy to let kids unmask at school, daycare, and summer camp this year.

Organizers said it attracted more than 8,000 signatures in just a few days -- and about 2,500 in its first hours online.

"Keeping mask requirements for children doesn't make any sense," the body of the petition states.

The petition can be found at: senatenj.com/petitions/unmaskourkids/.

