Political Briefs: Murphy endorses Small, GOP petition calls for unmasking kids

ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy has again endorsed Mayor Marty Small Sr. in his race for re-election in the Democratic Primary.

“Mayor Marty Small has put forward an inclusive blueprint for Atlantic City that tackles longstanding challenges, lifts up working families, and diversifies the local economy,” Murphy said in a statement Friday. “As we emerge from the pandemic, Mayor Small and his team are the right choice to build a more resilient Atlantic City and lead its continued revitalization.”

Small is facing Democrat Tom Foley in the June 8 primary election. Foley is running with the support of Atlantic City political organizer Craig Callaway — a longtime foe of Small.

On Monday, Essex County Democratic Chairman Leroy Jones also endorsed Small.

"Marty Small became mayor of Atlantic City at a time of severe crisis for his city and only months before the COVID-19 pandemic would shut down the state, which makes his record of accomplishment more remarkable,” Jones said in a press release.

Jones was among the state's Democratic leaders and elected officials who supported Small at a fundraiser in Essex County on May 13, according to the Small campaign.