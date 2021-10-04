Political briefs: Mazzeo bill to create Food Insecurity Advocate signed into law

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill sponsored by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, into law Thursday to create the Office of Food Insecurity Advocate to help address hunger in New Jersey.
The law (formerly bill A-5884/S-3945) establishes the new office within the Executive Branch of the State Government. Its goal is to improve access to food relief programs, develop new policy initiatives to combat hunger, and serve as an advocate for food insecure residents, according to Assembly Democrats.
“This pandemic has taken a toll on countless residents – many of whom are struggling to put food on the table for the first time in their lives,” said another sponsor Speaker Craig Caughlin, D-Middlesex.
“This office will play a critical role in helping our state develop anti-hunger policy initiatives and improve existing programs and services for families in need,” said Mazzeo.
The law is part of a larger legislative package signed into law Thursday aimed at addressing food insecurity in the state.
Kim says more Sandy relief coming
More than $12.1 million in Community Disaster Loan relief for Ocean County communities still recovering from Superstorm Sandy has passed the House and Senate and is headed to the President’s desk for his signature, Congressman Andy Kim said Thursday.
It's part of a total of $25.9 million in outstanding obligations from New Jersey. The bill also includes billions of dollars in funding to respond to devastation that was caused by Hurricane Ida.
Oct. 12 marks nine years since Hurricane Sandy struck the Jersey Shore, doing its worse damage to communities from Long Beach Island northward.
Lt. Gov. debate Tuesday night
The 2021 New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Debate will be held 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lynch Adler Hall in Rider University, 2083 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville, Mercer County.
Republican and former Senator Diane B. Allen, who is running with former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, and Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver, who is Gov. Phil Murphy's current Lt. Governor, will field questions.
The debate is sponsored by the New Jersey Globe, the Rebovich Institute of New Jersey Politics at Rider University, and Project Ready.
The moderator will be David Wildstein, Editor, New Jersey Globe and panelists will be Micah Rasmussen, director, Rebovich Institute of New Jersey Politics at Rider University; and Shennell McCloud, CEO, Project Ready.
Gubernatorial candidates get more public funds
The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission said Friday it has approved another $1,434,792 in public matching funds for Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli in the Nov. 2 gubernatorial general election.
Just over $15.1 million has been provided to the two candidates for the general election. That is 72% of the $21 million in public funds available.
Ciattarelli received another $748,548, bringing him to a total of $6,284,485, while Murphy received an additional $686,244, for a new total of $8,837,255.
Candidates who raise $490,000 or more can qualify for public matching funds under the Gubernatorial Public Financing program, which started in 1974.
Each qualifying candidate can receive up to $10.5 million in public funding, and in exchange must limit their total general election spending to $15.6 million.
Gubernatorial Candidate Statements
Position statements by five general election candidates for governor remain available on the ELEC website and the New Jersey Division of Elections, as well as being posted on the websites of 21 county clerks. They are available at: elec.nj.gov/publicinformation/gub_candidate_statements2021.htm.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.