Political briefs: Mazzeo bill to create Food Insecurity Advocate signed into law

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill sponsored by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, into law Thursday to create the Office of Food Insecurity Advocate to help address hunger in New Jersey.

The law (formerly bill A-5884/S-3945) establishes the new office within the Executive Branch of the State Government. Its goal is to improve access to food relief programs, develop new policy initiatives to combat hunger, and serve as an advocate for food insecure residents, according to Assembly Democrats.

“This pandemic has taken a toll on countless residents – many of whom are struggling to put food on the table for the first time in their lives,” said another sponsor Speaker Craig Caughlin, D-Middlesex.

“This office will play a critical role in helping our state develop anti-hunger policy initiatives and improve existing programs and services for families in need,” said Mazzeo.

The law is part of a larger legislative package signed into law Thursday aimed at addressing food insecurity in the state.

