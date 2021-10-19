Political Briefs: Mazzeo, Armato get FOP endorsement

The New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, for State Senate as well as Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, for re-election in the second legislative district.
The FOP also endorsed State Senator Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, for re-election and Margate attorney and Republican Claire Swift for Assembly in the second district.
The FOP announced the endorsements online, and included a broad array of Democratic and Republican candidates. Swift had previously announced her endorsement.
Countywide municipal court update
Nine Atlantic County municipalities have agreed to participate in a new Central Court of Atlantic County beginning in January 2022, and those on the fence have until Nov. 1 to join, County Executive Dennis Levinson said.
It is the first such countywide court in the state.
Current participating towns include: Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Linwood, Northfield, Ventnor, Estell Manor, Weymouth Township and Port Republic.
“It’s not too late to make a decision that could have long lasting financial benefits for our residents,” Levinson said.
Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez has given towns until November 1, 2021 to join as initial participants in 2022.
Towns that remain on the fence about participating have cited concerns about police overtime and the cost and inconvenience of travel to the court in the historic courthouse in Mays Landing.
“The court-provided data should allay any such concerns,” according to Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. “Any travel and overtime expenses should be negligible."
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.