Political Briefs: Mazzeo, Armato get FOP endorsement

The New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, for State Senate as well as Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, for re-election in the second legislative district.

The FOP also endorsed State Senator Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, for re-election and Margate attorney and Republican Claire Swift for Assembly in the second district.

The FOP announced the endorsements online, and included a broad array of Democratic and Republican candidates. Swift had previously announced her endorsement.

Countywide municipal court update

Nine Atlantic County municipalities have agreed to participate in a new Central Court of Atlantic County beginning in January 2022, and those on the fence have until Nov. 1 to join, County Executive Dennis Levinson said.

It is the first such countywide court in the state.

Current participating towns include: Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Linwood, Northfield, Ventnor, Estell Manor, Weymouth Township and Port Republic.