Political Briefs: Mazzeo, Armato get FOP endorsement
Political Briefs: Mazzeo, Armato get FOP endorsement

On October 6 2021, at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, The William J. Hughs Center for Public Poicy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsors a debate for District 2 State Assembly candidates - Democrats Assemblyman John Armato and County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick; and Republicans former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and Margate attorney Claire Swift.

The New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, for State Senate as well as Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, for re-election in the second legislative district.

The FOP also endorsed State Senator Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, for re-election and Margate attorney and Republican Claire Swift for Assembly in the second district.

The FOP announced the endorsements online, and included a broad array of Democratic and Republican candidates. Swift had previously announced her endorsement.

Countywide municipal court update

Nine Atlantic County municipalities have agreed to participate in a new Central Court of Atlantic County beginning in January 2022, and those on the fence have until Nov. 1 to join, County Executive Dennis Levinson said.

It is the first such countywide court in the state.

Current participating towns include: Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Linwood, Northfield, Ventnor, Estell Manor, Weymouth Township and Port Republic.

“It’s not too late to make a decision that could have long lasting financial benefits for our residents,” Levinson said.

Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez has given towns until November 1, 2021 to join as initial participants in 2022.

Towns that remain on the fence about participating have cited concerns about police overtime and the cost and inconvenience of travel to the court in the historic courthouse in Mays Landing.

“The court-provided data should allay any such concerns,” according to Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. “Any travel and overtime expenses should be negligible."

Mazzeo

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

