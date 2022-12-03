Political Briefs: Legislation grows out of Clean and Safe Atlantic City meetings

Two bills that grew out of biweekly Clean and Safe Atlantic City meetings have been introduced by Atlantic County legislators, and another is in development.

A4846 would give police clear rules on how they can interact with minors found to be in possession of alcohol or cannabis.

Under New Jersey law, only those 21 and older can legally purchase or consume alcohol or recreational cannabis.

Atlantic City police Chief James Sarkos has said state law is unclear about how much contact police can have with minors using cannabis or alcohol illegally, and worked with Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift, both R-Atlantic, and state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, on the bill.

The Senate version is expected to be posted soon.

Minors in possession of alcohol or cannabis would receive a written warning from police, and police would be required to take into temporary custody anyone under 18 and notify the minor's parent or guardian.

The minor would be temporarily detained but not subject to arrest, according to the bill. The bill also clarifies that a law enforcement officer must seize any alcoholic beverage, marijuana, hashish, cannabis item, or drug or cannabis paraphernalia from people under 21.

The Clean and Safe meetings were started this summer by City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz. They have resulted in getting streetlights fixed in Atlantic City and in heightened cooperation between the Atlantic City Police Department, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the county Sheriff's Office and other officials in addressing quality-of-life issues in the city.

ATV bill

The three legislators also are sponsoring A4728/S3063, which would establish an “ATV Law Enforcement Task Force” in each county. The task force would study and make recommendations on how to enforce all-terrain vehicle laws, and develop and adopt a county ATV law enforcement mutual aid plan. It was introduced in October.

The bill also provides law enforcement with the authority to seize certain ATVs pursuant to the provisions of the mutual aid agreement.

The bill grew out of concerns about illegal off-road vehicle riding on Atlantic City roads. The city has passed its own ordinance allowing police to seize illegally driven ATVs and dirt bikes.

Joe Berg, chief of staff for Polistina, Guardian and Swift, said at Friday's Clean and Safe meeting that the legislators are still working on legislation to create a mental health court program in New Jersey, which would help mentally ill people charged with crimes get mental health treatment.

Resiliency grants

Ventnor, Margate and Longport have all been awarded Pro-NJ Grantor Trust grants of more than $1.5 million to fund resiliency projects.

The Trust is a $15 million fund established by Ocean Wind 1 following its selection by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities in June 2019 as New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm.

Ventnor will receive $546,003.68 to provide matching funds for bulkhead replacement along a portion of Winchester Avenue between Marion and Jackson avenues. The city has already secured a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for the remaining cost of this improvement, according to grant consultant Jim Rutala.

His firm, Rutala Associates, submitted grant applications on behalf of the three Downbeach towns.

Margate will get $446,880 for the proposed Adams Avenue pump station and has applied to FEMA for additional funding for this project, Rutala said.

Longport received a $546,003.68 grant for the Winchester Avenue Resiliency Project. It includes upgrading stormwater piping on Winchester Avenue from 31st to 34th avenues and 34th Avenue from Winchester Avenue to the 34th Avenue pump station. It also will fund replacement of pumping equipment at the 34th Avenue pump station and construction of a new pump station at 31st Avenue and the bay. The borough has already secured a FEMA grant for the remaining cost of this project.

Seventeen requests were received from municipalities throughout Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties for nearly $19 million, more than five times the amount the trust set aside for this round, Rutala said.