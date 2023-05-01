Voters will face all new electronic voting machines when they go to the polls for the June 6 primary and Nov. 7 general election.

Election officials will hold a free, hands-on experience with the new machines at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Jury Assembly Room of the Atlantic County Criminal Courts Complex, 4997 Unami Blvd. in Mays Landing.

Officials will also provide information and instructions on using mail-in ballots, to avoid making common errors that can prevent the vote from counting.

Until now, the new machines were only used by those who chose to vote early, because the county didn't have enough new machines to provide them at all voting sites on Election Day.

In December, Atlantic County commissioners passed an ordinance to bond $3.4 million to buy 325 new voting machines that will provide a paper audit trail.

The event is presented by the Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections, Board of Elections and County Clerk, and sponsored by the Atlantic County Bar Association and New Jersey State Bar Foundation.

Admission is free, and facilities are handicapped accessible. No registration is required.

Dueling offshore wind events

Two groups with very different attitudes toward the offshore wind industry will hold events Wednesday at about the same time.

The Steve Sweeney Center for Public Policy at Rowan University will hold an Offshore Wind Technology Conference at Rowan in the Chamberlain Student Center from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Workshops include "Preparing for the Offshore Wind Economy: University Perspective," "Offshore Wind on New Jersey’s Continental Shelf," and "Developing New Jersey’s On-Shore Wind Industry and Grid Connections."

At 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, New Jersey Republicans will hold an independent virtual hearing "on the surge of whale and dolphin deaths along the Jersey Shore in recent months and potential links to wind farms that are under development."

The hearing will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of the New Jersey Senate Republicans, and will include state Sens. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic; Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic; and others.

Testa on trans athletes

State Sen. Michael Testa is making a renewed push for legislation he says will protect women's sports.

In 2021, Testa introduced the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act," which requires that participation in school-sanctioned sports be based on biological sex at birth at public and nonpublic schools, as well as institutions of higher education.

The new effort to pass legislation follows the April 20 passage in the House of Representatives of H.R.734, the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023.”

The federal bill would amend Title IX to “provide that for purposes of determining compliance with Title IX of such Act in athletics, sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

It is not expected to pass the Democratically controlled U.S. Senate.

“Title IX was adopted in 1972 to ensure that girls and women are not discriminated against and have a fair playing field in sports,” said Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic. “Sadly, that fair playing field that girls have enjoyed for 50 years is slowly disappearing as more male athletes who identify as transgender are choosing to compete in women’s sports, including swimming, track, and even power lifting.

“It’s a bigger problem than just the appearance of unfairness, it’s increasingly borne out in the final results of competitions where women have been crowded off the winners’ podium by transgender athletes," Testa said.