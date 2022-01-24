Political Briefs: Chris Brown now DCA point man in Atlantic CIty

ATLANTIC CITY — Former state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, will be more visible in his role as the senior advisor on Atlantic City for the Department of Community Affairs, he said Monday.
Brown will now be attending all City Council meetings as the point person for the DCA’s Division of Local Government Services, which handles the state takeover of the city.
He has been in the role since July, said DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan, and he now “serves as the team leader and representative point of contact on behalf of the DLGS Director.”
“All requests and concerns from Atlantic City will be submitted in writing by the Business Administrator through Mr. Brown to the DLGS Director for the Director’s approval,” Ryan said.
Brown will also coordinate with a wide variety of other state agencies, the Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office, and many other entities.
“I will still be very much part of the team, I will simply be more hands on and involved in the day-to-day business of working with the city and state,” Brown said.
The DCA’s Phil Gonzalez, who had been attending City Council meetings, is still very much involved, Brown said.
Efforts to make sure there is longer-term planning for fiscal responsibility have intensified in the last few months, Brown said.
“It’s all part of the progression and growth of the position,” Brown said of his $150,000-a-year job.
Changing parties in Buena Vista
Longtime Buena Vista Township Committeeman John Williams has left the Democratic Party and will seek reelection as a Republican, the local Republican League said last week.
Williams has lived in Buena Vista Township since 1977 and has served on the Township Committee for the past nine years, the Buena Vista Township Republican Committee said in a news release.
“The Democratic party of today is not at all in line with my views. I want to be a part of the new day here in Buena Vista Township,” Williams said in a release. He praised Republican Mayor Bill Ruggieri, Deputy Mayor Ellen Testa and Committeeman Aaron Krenzer.
The township was long led by Democrats, but is now dominated by Republicans.
“I’m also proud to have an opportunity to seek reelection on a ticket with New Jersey’s Conservative Congressman Jeff Van Drew,” Williams said.
Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman expressed skepticism about Williams’ reasoning.
“It amazes me that John would actually put in writing that he’s switching parties just so he can stay in elected office,” Suleiman wrote in an email response to Williams’ announcement. “If a jury ever found John Williams guilty of being a smart person, they’d be convicting an innocent man.”
Van Drew’s Campaign Manager Ron Filan said it should come as no surprise that a conservative Democrat like Williams would “look at Governor Murphy’s latest taxpayer-funded partial birth abortion law ... and realize the Democratic Party had left him long ago, and that the rightful home for conservatives has always been within the Republican Party.”
County Republican Chair Keith Davis welcomed Williams.
“Here in Atlantic County in small, tight knit communities like Buena Vista Township voters understand that common sense, kitchen table solutions are what’s right for our families,” Davis said.
The Buena Vista Township Republican League was established in 2019. For more information check out their page at Facebook.com/BVTRepublicans/.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.