Political Briefs: Atlantic County redistricting commission to get tiebreaking member

The four-member redistricting commission for Atlantic County, charged with changing voting districts for county commissioner seats in response to the results of the 2020 Census, will seek a fifth tiebreaking member.

The commission voted to do so at its first meeting last week.

Made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, the commission will determine boundaries for Atlantic County’s five voting districts.

Democratic county Chairman Michael Suleiman and Republican Chairman Keith Davis, each of whom are on the commission, will meet Tuesday with lists of acceptable names to see if they can agree on an independent addition.

Atlantic County is one of just three counties in the state that have voting districts for county office. The others are Essex and Hudson counties. All others elect their county commissioners at large, Suleiman said.

Suleiman and Davis said they will, on Thursday, send a letter to State Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, asking him to appoint a fifth member — either someone they agree on or someone he appoints.