Political Briefs: Atlantic County redistricting commission to get tiebreaking member
Political Briefs: Atlantic County redistricting commission to get tiebreaking member

Carousel Atlantic County icon.jpg

The four-member redistricting commission for Atlantic County, charged with changing voting districts for county commissioner seats in response to the results of the 2020 Census, will seek a fifth tiebreaking member.

The commission voted to do so at its first meeting last week.

Made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, the commission will determine boundaries for Atlantic County’s five voting districts.

Democratic county Chairman Michael Suleiman and Republican Chairman Keith Davis, each of whom are on the commission, will meet Tuesday with lists of acceptable names to see if they can agree on an independent addition.

Atlantic County is one of just three counties in the state that have voting districts for county office. The others are Essex and Hudson counties. All others elect their county commissioners at large, Suleiman said.

Suleiman and Davis said they will, on Thursday, send a letter to State Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, asking him to appoint a fifth member — either someone they agree on or someone he appoints.

Davis said only Districts 2 and 3 need to be redrawn, as their populations have changed so much since the last Census in 2010. District 2, covering the Mainland communities of Somers Point, Linwood and Northfield as well as Longport, Ventnor and Margate, has lost population and so needs its territory enlarged.

And District 3, covering Hamilton Township and part of Egg Harbor Township, has grown too big in population so must give up some territory.

Davis, who said he would have preferred to try to agree on a new map without a fifth person involved, asked the Democrats to promise to leave District 1 intact. District 1, covering Atlantic City, Pleasantville and part of Egg Harbor Township, is a majority minority district and has an African American commissioner.

But Suleiman would not commit to that, saying all districts should be looked at to come up with a new map that will be used for a decade.

Pleasantville lawyer Jonathan Diego said during public comment he believes the commission should consider making changes to District 1 to better accommodate the growing Hispanic population in Pleasantville and give it a chance to elect representation.

Polistina to continue judicial review

Senator Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, said last week he will continue a review committee established by former Senator Chris Brown and the Atlantic County Bar Association to help with review and recommendation of judicial candidates in Atlantic County.

“We will continue to look for candidates that have undisputed integrity, a high degree of knowledge of established legal principles and procedures, an appropriate judicial temperament, and a record of service to their community,” Polistina said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

