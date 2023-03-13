Atlantic County Republicans will hold their 2023 convention Saturday and county Democrats will hold theirs Sunday.

Republicans will meet from 9 am. to noon Saturday at Linwood Country Club in Linwood, and Democrats will meet Sunday starting at 2 p.m. at Seaview Resort in Galloway Township.

The county committees will choose their candidates for county executive, county commissioner, state Assembly and Senate, before the June primary election and November general election.

All seats of the New Jersey Legislature are up for election this year.

Republicans are expected to endorse incumbents state Sen. Vince Polistina and Assembly people Claire Swift and Don Guardian, all R-Atlantic; as well as incumbents Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and Commissioner Chair John Risley and 3rd district Commissioner Andrew Parker.

Democrats are expected to nominate a slate of challengers for the Legislature and county offices. Incumbent County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick is also up for re-election and it is not clear if she will run for commissioner or again join a Democratic slate for Assembly. Fitzpatrick ran in 2021 for Assembly on an unsuccessful ticket with incumbent Democrats state Sen. Vince Mazzeo and John Armato.

March 27 is the New Jersey deadline for candidates to file nomination petitions for the June 6 primary.

All Congressional seats are up for re-election next year, for their two-year terms; and the next U.S. Senate election in New Jersey will be in 2025 when U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez seat will be up again. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker's seat is up again in 2027. U.S. Senate terms are six years.

The Atlantic County Democratic Convention is the longest-running continuous nominating convention in New Jersey history, according to the committee.

Testa and criminal justice reform

Senator Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, introduced several criminal justice reform bills last week, saying they were aimed at reducing crime, imposing harsher penalties for lawbreaking, supporting police, and protecting state residents.

“In word and in action, the Governor has been dismissive of the concerns of the bipartisan majority of residents who follow the rules, respect the police, and demand their elected officials to help keep them safe," Testa said in a press release.

The bills would set rules for detaining those charged with motor vehicle theft and set mandatory sentencing for those thefts (S3616), set deadlines for publishing crime data (S3620), allow municipalities to set alcohol- and cannabis- free areas and impose penalties for violators (S3622), remove the 5-year ban on municipalities passing ordinances or regulations on the cannabis industry (S3623), urge the governor and attorney general to assist municipalities in responding to unpermitted mass gatherings (SR113), and allow designation of special event zones for traffic regulation during large events (S3398) such as the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally in Wildwood that killed two in September and injured many others.

Testa real estate bill

Another Testa bill, S-3578, recently passed the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee.

It would require that if someone who is not a licensed real estate agent solicits a homeowner regarding the sale of a home, they must first send a separate text specifying that they are not a licensed real estate agent.

Testa said his office has received complaints from many homeowners who have received unwanted text messages from alleged real estate agents concerning selling their homes.

“This will help increase transparency for homeowners throughout New Jersey and crack down on shady individuals and their dishonest activities," Testa said.

Kim bill on lawmakers' stock trading

Congressman Andy Kim, NJ-03, recently re-introduced his Restoring Trust in Public Servants Act, a bill that would prohibit ownership of individual stocks by members of Congress, the President, Vice President, and the Supreme Court and others in the federal government.

"This bill is intended to set a standard across our entire government because all public servants, especially those at the highest levels, owe the people they serve their undivided attention and loyalty," Kim said in a press release. "Americans deserve to have complete faith in the people who choose to serve in our government as well as the people they elect, and this bill would be a first step in restoring that trust."

Offshore Wind Hearing

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and two other Republican members of Congress will hold a hearing 2 p.m. Thursday at the Wildwood Convention Center called "An Examination into Offshore Wind Industrialization."

The purpose of the hearing is to gather testimony from experts in pertinent industries and groups that are affected by offshore wind development, according to a press release.

The other Republicans are U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-4th, and U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Maryland.

Witnesses include experts in the fishing industry and in environmental and energy policy, and the offshore wind company Orsted has been invited to send a representative, Van Drew's office said.