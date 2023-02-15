After two more dead whales were found on beaches in New Jersey and Virginia, state Sen. Vince Polistina called again for a moratorium on offshore wind work so scientists can determine whether there is a link between the two.

In a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy, Polistina, R-Atlantic, asked for a 30-day pause on work by companies to develop offshore wind turbines, a focal point of Murphy's efforts to have New Jersey contribute more to the U.S.' clean-energy industry. He has set an offshore wind goal for the state of 11,000 megawatts by 2040.

The Governor's Office on Wednesday said the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and state Department of Environmental Protection are jointly coordinating an Offshore Wind Research & Monitoring Initiative to research potential impacts of offshore wind, both environmentally and economically.

“As the Murphy administration advances its bold offshore wind development goals, the (DEP) will continue to coordinate with NOAA to diligently monitor whale strandings on our shores," Deputy Press Secretary Bailey Lawrence said Wednesday.

Polistina told Murphy he represented "a growing number of concerned residents, both in Atlantic County and throughout the State of New Jersey," saying the recent beachings are "completely unprecedented from anything we have ever seen in our lifetimes."

Polistina's letter was sent to Murphy days after a 35-foot female humpback whale, the ninth to wash up on beaches in New Jersey and New York this winter, was discovered dead in the retreating waves in Manasquan, Monmouth County. A North Atlantic right whale washed up Sunday in Virginia.

Upper Township will not call for wind power moratorium UPPER TOWNSHIP — While area communities and local representatives have called for a halt to …

Necropsy results released Wednesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed the Manasquan whale was hit by a vessel.

Ocean Wind 1, a project of Danish energy company Ørsted, is said to be the first of multiple wind farms off New Jersey's coastline. Using close to 100 wind turbines about 15 miles from the beach, the project is expected to generate 1,215 to 1,440 megawatts of power.

Other projects are also in the works.

By issuing a moratorium on wind work, Polistina's letter said, a "diverse group of experts" can study whale necropsy results and publicize their findings.

"You repeatedly told New Jerseyans during the COVID pandemic to follow the science," Polistina wrote. "I urge you to live up to that mantra and let science provide us some insight into what is going on before one more whale washes up on our beaches."

Since Dec. 1, six humpback whales stranded in New Jersey have been studied by teams to attribute a cause of death. One additional dead humpback was reportedly floating in the ocean off the coast in January but was never seen afterward, NOAA said.

Brigantine hosts third offshore wind meeting BRIGANTINE — State and federal lawmakers joined local officials and residents in expressing …

Federal officials and some environmental groups have said there is no evidence suggesting work to map the ocean floor off South Jersey led to the whales' deaths. Whale deaths have been on the rise since 2016, according to NOAA, and in several incidents, investigations into the individual whale deaths have found evidence the animal was struck by or collided with a vessel.

This has not deterred some lawmakers and concerned citizens.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said last week he was going to hold a congressional hearing on offshore wind projects around March 16.

Seaside towns such as Brigantine, Margate, Stone Harbor and North Wildwood have also called for a moratorium on offshore wind work.