Polistina sworn in by judge, requests keys from Legislature

Former Assemblyman Vince Polistina, the Egg Harbor Township engineer chosen by Atlantic County Republicans to finish out the unexpired term of state Sen. Chris Brown, was sworn into office by retired Superior Court Judge Joseph E. Kane this week, but it's unclear whether that has made him an official senator.
Brown announced in the winter he would not seek reelection for his term that was set to end in early January. He then resigned in July to become the senior adviser to Gov. Phil Murphy on Atlantic City affairs.
Typically, incoming senators are sworn in by the Senate president during a Senate quorum.
Polistina said he has sent a letter to the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services asking for the key to Brown's former office but has not gotten a response.
On Wednesday, an OLS spokesperson said she did not have an answer as to whether the office will provide the key to Polistina.
"I don’t have any information for you. I don't have any response to that letter," said Susan Swords, assistant director of public information for OLS.
The 2nd Legislative District office is still operating, with legislative oversight, using Brown's staff.
Senate Democratic leadership has said Polistina is not officially a senator until a quorum occurs.
Republican leadership is calling on the state to quickly resolve the issue so the district can have a full slate of elected officials.
Polistina is also the Republican nominee for state Senate on the ballot in the Nov. 2 general election, up against Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic.
“I understand there is some dispute as to the validity of the swearing-in. To the extent legislative leaders believe a quorum is required or for the oath of office to be administered by the Senate president, they have simple remedies available to alleviate their concerns, Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean, R-Morris, Somerset, Union, said Wednesday.
Kean suggested either accepting the swearing-in by a judge or calling a quick Senate quorum to allow Senate President Steve Sweeney to swear in Polistina.
Sweeney has declined to comment on the issue, but Polistina said Sweeney told him he will not call the Senate back to session. The Legislature is not due to reconvene until after the Nov. 2 election.
Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Essex, Morris, Passaic, said Thursday that Senate Democrats are arguing that a Senate quorum call would force nearly 70 bills passed by the Legislature in June to become law, regardless of whether Murphy planned to sign them.
But Pennacchio said they are all Democratic bills, so he does not understand why the Democrats wouldn't want them to become law.
“To not resolve this matter immediately would be to deny the people of the 2nd Legislative District the representation they desperately need and deserve during this incredibly challenging time," Kean said.
