Polistina sworn in by judge, requests keys from Legislature

Republican leadership is calling on the state to quickly resolve the issue so the district can have a full slate of elected officials.

Polistina is also the Republican nominee for state Senate on the ballot in the Nov. 2 general election, up against Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic.

“I understand there is some dispute as to the validity of the swearing-in. To the extent legislative leaders believe a quorum is required or for the oath of office to be administered by the Senate president, they have simple remedies available to alleviate their concerns, Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean, R-Morris, Somerset, Union, said Wednesday.

Kean suggested either accepting the swearing-in by a judge or calling a quick Senate quorum to allow Senate President Steve Sweeney to swear in Polistina.

Sweeney has declined to comment on the issue, but Polistina said Sweeney told him he will not call the Senate back to session. The Legislature is not due to reconvene until after the Nov. 2 election.

Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Essex, Morris, Passaic, said Thursday that Senate Democrats are arguing that a Senate quorum call would force nearly 70 bills passed by the Legislature in June to become law, regardless of whether Murphy planned to sign them.