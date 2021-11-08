Polistina sworn in as Senator to fill Chris Brown's term

TRENTON — State Sen.-elect Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, was sworn in to office Monday morning, but not because he won on Election Day.
Polistina was also his party's choice to fill out the unexpired term of former State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, who resigned in July to take a position with Gov. Phil Murphy's administration.
Winners in the Nov. 2 general election are not yet certified, so Polistina won't be sworn in to a full term until January.
"It felt great," Polistina said after taking the oath of office. "Winning the election made it a little bit better."
Polistina has been trying since August, when he was selected by Atlantic County Republicans to fill Brown's term, to be sworn in by State Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, Salem, Cumberland.
He has also been trying to get access to Brown's office and telephone so he could provide constituent services.
But Sweeney refused to call a quorum to do so or to recognize Polistina's swearing in by a retired judge later in August.
Now unofficial results indicate Sweeney was defeated Nov. 2 in an historic upset by State Sen.-elect Edward Durr, R-Gloucester, Salem, Cumberland, a furniture delivery man never elected to office before.
Polistina said Monday that Sweeney congratulated him and was gracious to him.
"When I was in the Assembly, I always got along well with him," Polistina said of his last time in office more than a decade ago. "I think he cares about the institution of the Senate too much to worry about it. He fulfilled his role as Senate President."
Polistina will be on Brown's committees, which are State Government and Gaming and Higher Education. He expects to attend his first committee meetings next Monday.
He said he's honored to represent "the hard-working people of Atlantic County," and vowed to fight for lower taxes, improved affordability, and economic development and jobs for our community.
"I’ll work to make sure Atlantic City and our important casino industry come back stronger following the pandemic," Polistina said.
He and his staff will now finally get the keys to Brown’s former legislative office in Linwood. He will use that location until his new office is opened in January, he said in a press release.
“Too many people are still having trouble with unemployment claims and getting the services they need at the MVC,” added Polistina. “Some have been waiting weeks or months for help. That’s why it’s critically important that we hit the ground running with our constituent services operation. I want Atlantic County families to know they will have someone fighting for them every step of the way.”
The state Office of Legislative Services had previously refused to provide Polistina with access to Brown’s former legislative office so he could hire staff and begin answering phones.
“Essentially they said, until I am recognized by the Senate president, they were not going to give me the keys,” Polistina said of OLS in an interview in early September.
For a time, Polistina gave out a personal cellphone number as a way for constituents to communicate with him. Now people can call the office at 609-677-8266, he said.
OLS still must change the message on the phone, he said. He expects that to happen tomorrow.
