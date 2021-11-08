Polistina sworn in as Senator to fill Chris Brown's term

Polistina said Monday that Sweeney congratulated him and was gracious to him.

"When I was in the Assembly, I always got along well with him," Polistina said of his last time in office more than a decade ago. "I think he cares about the institution of the Senate too much to worry about it. He fulfilled his role as Senate President."

Polistina will be on Brown's committees, which are State Government and Gaming and Higher Education. He expects to attend his first committee meetings next Monday.

He said he's honored to represent "the hard-working people of Atlantic County," and vowed to fight for lower taxes, improved affordability, and economic development and jobs for our community.

"I’ll work to make sure Atlantic City and our important casino industry come back stronger following the pandemic," Polistina said.

He and his staff will now finally get the keys to Brown’s former legislative office in Linwood. He will use that location until his new office is opened in January, he said in a press release.