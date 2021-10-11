Polistina calls for county to partner with running Atlantic City, more dredging

Q: You were part of creating the Atlantic City tourism district in 2008. What do you think about how it is working?

A: We created the district to give the state a partnership. I don’t think we’ve done enough. The notion we’ve had billions and billions of investment and the city still looks way it does, it’s a tragedy. It’s not even fathomable to think been 43 years and there are parts of that city you wouldn’t even want to go to.

Concerning the takeover, it would have been a lot better if we let Trenton focus on what they do and let the county be a partner. One of the things I would push is to bring county executive and commissioners in and have them be a real partner with what’s going on in Atlantic City.

Q: Is the Atlantic City payment in lieu of taxation (PILOT) legislation still the way to go? And do you agree with the bill from Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, which would exempt sports betting and online gaming revenues from the casino income that determines how much casinos pay in the PILOT?

A: If we could get casinos valued appropriately and go back to a regular property tax system, that would be the way to go. The county partnership could help with countywide assessment.