Polistina bill to fund airport transport projects clears committee

TRENTON — A bill to give the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority the ability to finance transportation projects linking the Atlantic City Airport to the city’s tourism district passed out of a State Senate committee Thursday.

Sponsored by Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, S-1110 changes restrictions in the law on how CRDA can spend money.

Under current law, the CRDA is required to devote all available assets and revenues to the tourism district and community development in Atlantic City.

“Travelers from outside the area can easily book a flight to the city, but getting to and from the casinos and tourism district is another story,” Polistina said. “Convenient and accessible transportation from the airport would be a boon not only for tourists but the entire Atlantic City community.”

Polistina’s bill would authorize the authority to enter into an agreement with the State or New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority to provide for funding of a transportation project.

There have been pushes at least since the 1990s to add a train stop in the township's Pomona section near the airport.

Last year, the Atlantic City Rail Line Coalition formed to focus on the short- and long-term improvement of access to and service along the Atlantic City Rail Line, which stretches from the resort to Philadelphia.

Also, Galloway Township Council last year adopted a redevelopment plan for the proposed Pomona Commons at Route 30 and Pomona Road by ARK Innovations LLC. The plan includes space for both a train stop and parking for the cars that would use it.

The Rail Line Coalition started in February 2021 with founding members from the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, the Cooper Levenson law firm, multimedia company Triax 57, the Fox Rothschild law firm, the Atlantic County Department of Regional Planning and the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, said Lauren H. Moore, the alliance's executive director.

Reliable rail service and increased ridership will lead to additional economic and travel improvements, the coalition said then in a statement.

"We have an international airport in the South Jersey region, and we need a rail stop that connects us to the Philadelphia region and connects us to Atlantic City," Moore said when the group formed. "We will continue to focus on this and work with our partners at the South Jersey Transportation Authority and our partners at NJ Transit to get a rail stop here."

Polistina said better transportation from the airport will help address the pressing social and economic needs of city residents "and suits the CRDA’s mission to a tee."

In 1990, NJ Transit mulled over a proposal to extend the rail line to the airport but abandoned the idea.

In 2009, a multi-agency task force focused on transportation improvements that would meet the future needs of Atlantic City identified the need to invest in improvements to the rail line, including adding stations, such as at the airport.

A report was completed in 2013. At that time, it was estimated that an Atlantic City airport train station would cost $32 million.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

