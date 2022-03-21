Police veteran sworn-in as captain in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY — William “Bill” Mammele, a 25-year veteran of the Sea Isle City Police Department, is the department’s newest captain.

Mayor Leonard Desiderio administered Mammele’s oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Friday, in front of many of Mammele’s family members and fellow officers.

Mammele began his career with the Sea Isle police in 1997 as a dispatcher. After completing his training at the Cape May County Police Academy in Cape May Court House, he became an officer in 1999. In 2015, he was promoted to lieutenant.

As captain, his duties will include the training of his fellow officers and helping oversee the day-to-day operations of the department, according to information from the city.

Mammele now shares the same rank as Capt. Anthony Garreffi Jr., who is currently serving as officer-in-charge of the department since the retirement of former Chief Tom McQuillen this year.

McQuillen had served as chief since 2018 and had been a Sea Isle City officer since the 1990s.

Desiderio has praised how Garreffi has taken the lead at the department, but he has not been named police chief. City spokeswoman Katherine Custer said there is no word yet on who will be named the next police chief. She expects that to be decided in the coming months.

The department has five administrative officers, which includes two captains and three lieutenants, and 15 other sworn officers. There are also four dispatchers and two office employees, with additional Class 1 and Class 2 officers brought on for the summer.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

