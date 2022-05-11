Police Unity Tour honors Avalon mayor

AVALON — Mayor Martin Pagliughi was recognized by the Police Unity Tour, Chapter 2-South Jersey on Tuesday, receiving a plaque recognizing his efforts to support the tour and its mission.

The presentation occurred as the riders stopped at Avalon Community Hall for breakfast on their way to Washington, D.C., the borough said in a news release.

“It’s a great honor for Avalon to be recognized as being a municipal supporter of this tour that raises necessary donations to support the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum,” Pagliughi said. “It is very important for us every day to recognize and appreciate the men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line for the safety of our communities and its citizens."

The ceremony included comments by Pagliughi, police Chief Jeffrey Christopher and code enforcement official Paul Short Sr., who has served as Chapter 2’s chairman of the event for three years, and as an active member for the past two decades. Avalon has supported the tour with members of the Police Department riding in the event, as well as escorts through town and breakfast or lunch when possible, the borough said.

Each year, hundreds of bicyclists from local police departments ride to Washington, raising money for the fund. To date, the Police Unity Tour has raised more than $30 million to support its mission of riding for those who died, the borough said. The event started in 1999 with 22 bicyclists; now, hundreds of cyclists participate every year.

For more information, visit policeunitytourchap2.net.