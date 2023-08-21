MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Mold and unsanitary conditions are plaguing the township’s police headquarters, and a local union leader is pressing officials to do more.

Meanwhile, the township’s police force has been moved to another portion of the building while officials weigh options to rectify the problem, Mainland PBA President Ray Theriault said Thursday.

That union represents township police officers.

“It’s not just mold, it’s sewage as well,” Theriault said.

Mayor Bruce Crowe, who serves as director of public safety, did not return a request for comment.

The building on the White Horse Pike has outlived its useful life, Theriault said. The Police Department worked out of the basement until recently, when officials changed their workspace while they ponder how they can correct what Theriault said are mold and water issues.

Some people have reportedly been hospitalized for related health issues, Theriault said.

“It gets really bad when it rains,” Theriault said. “It’s a very, very unhealthy place to be.”

Atlantic County commissioner candidate involved in fatal crash in June A Democratic Atlantic County commissioner candidate was involved in a fatal crash in which a speeding motorcyclist struck his car in late June.

Complaints about the basement’s condition go back about 10 years, Theriault said. Issues include mold, sewage smell and leaking water.

Township officials contracted MDG Environmental LLC of Cinnaminson, Burlington County, to perform an analysis of the facility. The company found mold growth, bacteria and other related issues, according to test results provided to township Business Administrator Ralph J. Condo on July 31.

Tests on the building by the company were done July 12, records state.

MDG found mold in multiple offices, according to the report. Total coliform, E. coli and fecal coliform bacteria also were found in the facility, the report states.

The company recommended the township take necessary measures to rectify the concerns raised by its inspection.

The Township Committee recognized a need to act before the study was performed.

In June, a resolution voted on by the governing body established a six-member subcommittee that includes Crowe and other officials. Its purpose is to examine options to remediate the issues.

In doing so, the committee “recognizes the need to provide a safe and efficient workplace for the operations of the Police Department while keeping in mind the financial impact on the residents,” according to the resolution.

Under the resolution, the subcommittee was given the right to consult with the township’s employees and appointed professionals, as well as other public entities, to offer recommendations for any necessary actions.