ATLANTIC CITY – Police will have a new, more visible substation on the Atlantic City Boardwalk under a recent agreement, and appear set to have it for a long time to come.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority recently approved an agreement for a lease for a portion of Jim Whalen Boardwalk Hall to run through 2032, with the option to renew twice more, for five years each time.

Police have been using a portion of the Casino Control Commission building at Tennessee Avenue as a Boardwalk location, but this site would offer greater visibility, CRDA staff members said.

As approved, the CRDA would offer police 987 square feet, to include an area for a conference room for the officers’ use, as well as a bathroom with a shower. There will also be room for lockers and a storage area for firearms.

“I think it’s a great use of underutilized space. And I think it’s critically important for police presence to be visible on the Boardwalk,” CRDA board President Modia Butler said at the meeting. The unanimous vote allows CRDA director Sean Pattwell to negotiate an agreement with the city on a lease.

The board approved additional action related to iconic Boardwalk Hall, which long hosted the Miss America pageant, not to mention President Lyndon Johnson in 1964 as well as sporting events and musicians as diverse as the Rolling Stones, Rascal Flatts and Madonna. Wu Tang Clan and Nas are set to perform there on Sept. 29.

The board also approved work to the Mississippi Avenue façade of the hall, which was damaged in the Trump Tower implosion in February of 2021. The final cost to the authority will depend on ongoing negotiations with an insurance company, CRDA staff told the board.

At the same meeting , the board approved $50,000 to design and estimate the cost of a project replacing store fronts at the hall. The current stores are in poor condition, and there are leaks allowing water to enter the building.

Preparing the plans is part of the application for a grant from the New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund. The same unanimous vote set aside $750,000 from the Convention Center Facilities capital budget to match a potential grant.

Built in the 1920s, the hall is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.