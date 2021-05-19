 Skip to main content
Police substation at Tanger Outlets on Atlantic City council agenda
Police substation at Tanger Outlets on Atlantic City council agenda

Atlantic City public safety meeting

From left, Atlantic City 4th Ward Councilman Md Hossain Morshed, Atlantic City police interim Officer in Charge James Sarkos, and Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt discuss public safety and quality of life Tuesday during a meeting at City Hall.

 DAVID DANZIS / Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — City council is set to discuss approving a police substation at Tanger Outlets The Walk during a meeting Wednesday evening.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Zoom. To access the meeting, go to zoom.us, click "join a meeting" and enter Webinar ID: 837 7194 3665. The passcode is 386519.

Talks of adding a substation to The Walk have been circulating for months.

In February, The Walk's Manager Donna Danielson said she was discussing the idea with the city as a way to help police better protect the area.

The push for a substation at The Walk was emphasized after a string of break-ins at the Columbia Sportswear store forced the owners to board up the windows in December 2020.

Danielson said that The Walk would provide the space for the substation for free.

