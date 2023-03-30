BRIDGETON — Police are investigating reports of a masked man last seen on the front porch of a home before it caught fire on Wednesday.
Police were called to the home on South Pine Street at 12:27 p.m., police said in a Thursday news release.
The home was vacant at the time the fire happened.
Police say they've received reports about a man, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and mask, was on the porch before the fire.
Police did not say if investigators believe the man may have been tied to how the fire started.
Witnesses or anyone with information are being asked to contact police detectives at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can also be shared with police online.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
