Police seeking help locating missing Atlantic City teen

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old city girl.
Police said that Darlene Cross, 13, was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday on the 800 block of Ohio Avenue. She was reported missing to the police at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Cross, who is Black, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes. She is known to frequent the area of Stanley Holmes Village.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the police department's Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can also be texted to tip411 (847411) by beginning the text with ACPD.
