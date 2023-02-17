Police in Middle and Lower townships are asking for the public's help as they investigate two armed carjackings Thursday.

The first incident happened at 3:36 p.m. in the 900 block of Irving Avenue in the North Cape May section of Lower Township. A female victim told police two people approached her with a handgun, demanding she turn over the keys to her vehicle. When she refused, the two fled in a gray, four-door sedan, police said in a news release.

The second incident happened about an hour later in the 2900 block of Route 9 in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township. A male victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by the same two people. One of the men pointed a handgun at him and asked him for the keys to his 2018 Dodge Durango. The victim complied, and the suspects drove away in his car and a gray sedan, police said.

The suspects were described as two Black males driving a 2020 silver Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania registration LTE6344. The vehicle was reported stolen by Philadelphia police Wednesday.

Authorities say the Camry and Durango are not in the area, but police say residents near where the incidents occurred should check their outside surveillance cameras to see if they have footage of the vehicles used during the crimes.

Anyone with information or video footage can call Lower Township police at 609-886-1619, ext. 256; Middle Township police at 609-465-8704, or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135. Tips also can be shared at cmcpo.tips, cmcsheriff.net or by calling Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.