Police seek tips in Ocean City woman's disappearance

Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Police are asking for leads to help find a missing woman.

Rachael Smith, 35-year-old city woman, is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds. She has both brown hair and eyes, police said on Thursday.

Smith may be in either the Atlantic City or Bucks County, Pennsylvania areas, police said.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 609-525-9128.

