Police seek missing teen in Cumberland County

Ahmir Moreno

Ahmir Moreno, 16, was reported missing Tuesday in Deerfield Township.

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — State Police are looking for a missing teenager last seen Tuesday in Cumberland County.

Ahmir Moreno, 16, is a dark-skinned Hispanic boy, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with a thin build and long, black hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and sweatpants, State Police said Wednesday.

Moreno may have his hair in a bun, State Police said.

He was last seen about 3 p.m. Tuesday near Bridge Road and Sherman Avenue in Deerfield, State Police said.

Anyone with information about Moreno can call State Police at 856-451-0101.

— Eric Conklin

