Police seek information on runaway foster teen

ABSECON — An Absecon teen ran away from her foster home on Ohio Avenue and was last seen Monday evening, city police said.
Darlene Cross, 14, was last seen Monday evening wearing a black jacket, black jeans, white sneakers and a white hat. She's also described as 5-foot, 8-inches, police said.
Cross also has two stud nose piercings and has long black braids with white highlights, police said.
Anyone with information about Cross' whereabouts is urged to contact city police, at (609) 641-0667.
