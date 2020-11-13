Police searching for missing Atlantic City teen

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who ran away from her home early Friday morning.
Achanty Agesta is a 5-foot, 3-inch tall Hispanic who weighs roughly 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section, at: (609) 347-5766.
Anonymous tips can be sent via text message to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
Contact: 609-272-7222
Twitter @ACPressDanzis
