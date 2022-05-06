Police search for Pleasantville cemetery thieves who stole veterans' grave markers

PLEASANTVILLE — Grave site markers for veterans have been stolen from a Pleasantville cemetery.

The Atlantic City Cemetery, located off the Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville, is aware of nine bronze grave markers that are missing from its property. Each marker honors a military veteran who had been laid to rest at the cemetery.

Atlantic City Cemetery Office Manager Connie Edwards told The Press of Atlantic City that the cemetery first noticed that nine grave markers were gone on April 21 and reported them as missing to police that same day.

She said that families had ordered the markers from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. They include the veteran’s name, service branch and rank on them, as well as a list of wars in which they fought and their birth and death dates.

Whoever took the markers had wrested them off the concrete foundations onto which they were bolted. None has been recovered. There is not a history, Edwards said, of people stealing these kinds of markers at the cemetery.

The Pleasantville Police Department issued a news release about the missing grave markers Thursday, asking for public assistance in relation to the theft.

Mayor Judy Ward said that the apparent theft was egregious, noting the veteran status of those laid to rest at the sites that were targeted.

"I think it's sad that someone would stoop to that level," Ward said. "I'm so sorry that the families of the deceased have to go through this, especially after their loved ones have served our country."

Edwards said that police had contacted her with a recovered marker honoring a veteran, although it did not belong to the Atlantic City Cemetery.

A photograph of a recovered marker for a veteran was attached to the police news release.

Michael Duffy a member of VFW Cardiff Memorial Post 8098 in Egg Harbor Township decried the apparent robberies when reached by the Press.

“It’s a disgrace,” Duffy said. “These are people who have served your country.”

Edwards said that several family members of veterans had reached out in concern about the missing markers, although none was related to one of the veterans whose grave markers were stolen.

Those with any information that could lead to the recovery of the grave markers are being urged to contact Det. Jamal Roy at Jroy@pleasantvillepd.org or (609) 641-6100. One can also contact Pleasantville police at supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org and can leave anonymous tips on the department website. Anonymous tips can also be left at the www.crimestoppersatlantic.com website address of the Atlantic County Crimestoppers.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.