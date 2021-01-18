Police rescue Margate man under Margate causeway bridge

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP—A Margate man was rescued from under a bridge on the Margate causeway Thursday night after he drove off the road into the water.

Just after 11 p.m., Egg Harbor Township and Margate police officers responded to Margate Boulevard for a man yelling for help. Police searched the area around the Risely Channel Bridge and located a 2014 Audi partially submerged and its driver, John Abbott, 36, holding onto a bridge piling, according to police. Abbott was rescued from the water by the Margate Fire Department and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain his lane, failure to keep right and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Abbott was traveling east on Margate Boulevard when he crossed into the west bound lane, exited the roadway on the west bound shoulder and entered the water, according to police. The vehicle eventually ended up under the Risely Channel Bridge.

Abbott suffered minor injuries was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division. Traffic on Margate Boulevard was shut down for about three hours due to the investigation and removal of the vehicle from the water. Margate Police and Fire Departments, Northfield Police Department and the Bargaintown Fire Company assisted on scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

