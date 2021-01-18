 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police rescue Margate man under Margate causeway bridge
0 comments

Police rescue Margate man under Margate causeway bridge

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP—A Margate man was rescued from under a bridge on the Margate causeway Thursday night after he drove off the road into the water.

Just after 11 p.m., Egg Harbor Township and Margate police officers responded to Margate Boulevard for a man yelling for help. Police searched the area around the Risely Channel Bridge and located a 2014 Audi partially submerged and its driver, John Abbott, 36, holding onto a bridge piling, according to police. Abbott was rescued from the water by the Margate Fire Department and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain his lane, failure to keep right and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Abbott was traveling east on Margate Boulevard when he crossed into the west bound lane, exited the roadway on the west bound shoulder and entered the water, according to police. The vehicle eventually ended up under the Risely Channel Bridge.

Abbott suffered minor injuries was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division. Traffic on Margate Boulevard was shut down for about three hours due to the investigation and removal of the vehicle from the water. Margate Police and Fire Departments, Northfield Police Department and the Bargaintown Fire Company assisted on scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News