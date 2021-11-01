Police recover three pounds of cocaine, handgun after dispute in Atlantic City

Atlantic City police recovered several pounds of cocaine and a handgun after responding to a dispute on Saturday morning.

According to an Atlantic City Police Department news release, Officers Christian Ivanov and Scott Sendric responded at 9:11 a.m. on Oct. 30 to a dispute between two men on the 600 block of Drexel Avenue. Police said the officers spoke with 59-year-old Dennis Adkins, who accused Joe Desrosiers, 35, of pointing a handgun at his head.

After ordering occupants to leave the residence, Ivanov, Sendric and additional responding officers conducted an investigation that led to a search. The news release said that they found close to three pounds of cocaine, a loaded handgun, and “paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics.” Police estimated that the recovered cocaine had a street value of $40,000.

Adkins was arrested on charges involving drug possession and drug distribution. Desrosiers was arrested on charges involving drug-possession and distribution charges, as well as on charges of unlawful firearm possession, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and related offenses.

James Hill, 62, who was an occupant of a residence with Desrosiers, was also arrested on drug possession and distribution-related charges.