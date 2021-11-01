Police recover three pounds of cocaine, handgun after dispute in Atlantic City

Atlantic City police recovered several pounds of cocaine and a handgun after responding to a dispute on Saturday morning.
According to an Atlantic City Police Department news release, Officers Christian Ivanov and Scott Sendric responded at 9:11 a.m. on Oct. 30 to a dispute between two men on the 600 block of Drexel Avenue. Police said the officers spoke with 59-year-old Dennis Adkins, who accused Joe Desrosiers, 35, of pointing a handgun at his head.
After ordering occupants to leave the residence, Ivanov, Sendric and additional responding officers conducted an investigation that led to a search. The news release said that they found close to three pounds of cocaine, a loaded handgun, and “paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics.” Police estimated that the recovered cocaine had a street value of $40,000.
Adkins was arrested on charges involving drug possession and drug distribution. Desrosiers was arrested on charges involving drug-possession and distribution charges, as well as on charges of unlawful firearm possession, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and related offenses.
James Hill, 62, who was an occupant of a residence with Desrosiers, was also arrested on drug possession and distribution-related charges.
Adkins, Desrosiers and Hill were remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
The news release urged anyone with additional knowledge about the trade of drugs or weapons to call the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at (609) 347-5858 or send an anonymous text to tip411 (847411). The police asked that residents start their text message with “ACPD.”
