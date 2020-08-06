There was a large police presence on West End Avenue near the Atlantic City-Ventnor border, following what witnesses described as a confrontation which ended with a man being shot by police at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office referred all inquiries to the state Attorney General's office, who said a statement would be released later this evening.
Michael Gonzalez, who said he witnessed the incident, said a Black man was running in the marsh on the eastern side of West End Avenue, the man charged the police and the police fired. Gonzalez said he heard between 5-7 shots.
The man was taken away in an ambulance.
Gonzalez witnessed the event from 100-200 yards away near the Buzby Homes complex in Atlantic City.
State Police, unmarked cars and Atlantic City canine units were on scene, but Ventnor Police are investigating. Atlantic City Police Sgt. Kevin Fair reported his department was not involved in the incident.
ACPD Chief Henry White was on scene as well as Ventnor Chief Doug Biagi. At 6:20 p.m., Biagi was still at the investigation and said a statement would be released later.
Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
